Historical Tehran palace complex to reopen to public

A just-under-century-old palace situated close to the Leader of Iran’s compound is set to open to the public after more than 40 years of closure, state media reported today.

A group of journalists were allowed into The Marble ‘Marmar’ Palace in the Pasteur area of Tehran famous for its classical Persianate architecture on January 26 for a sneak peek.

The new operator of the building said the site will become a tourist attraction once again after 40 years of closure in the next few weeks once preparations are complete.

The palace, built on the order by Reza Shah in 1934, the first of the two Pahlavi kings that ruled Iran until the Islamic revolution of 1979, has been witness to significant historical events, including Reza Shah’s abdication of power after the occupation of Iran by Allies troops during the Second World War.

It served as an office for government authorities over the past decades until the Mostazafan Foundation took back ownership in recent months.

Pictures taken on Saturday showed the palace had remained in a good state of preservation. Its dome, which is a replica of a historic mosque in the city of Isfahan, was still shining with tiles laid by Iranian master Hossein Lorzadeh.

The Marble Palace had served as a museum in 1970-1977. It was closed as a residence for Iranian monarchs after a terror attempt on the life of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1965.

Iranian and French architects contributed to the design and construction of the building. Its five-storey basement has been serving as a museum for religious activities for the past years.

Reopening the palace comes as the Iranian government eyes to attract more tourists from other countries as part of plans to diversify its access to hard currencies.