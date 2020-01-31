Bulgarian footballer joins Esteghlal FC in free transfer

Bulgaria’s 33-year-old Nikolay Bodurov has signed a free transfer agreement with Tehran’s Esteghlal (Taj) FC, according to Transfermarket.com on January 31.

Bodurov is just the latest international player to join the ranks of Iranian teams, with other recent signings including Harry Lee Forrester for FC Tractor Sazi in Tabriz in 2018.

Amir Soltani, a member of the Committee for the Transfer of Esteghlal following the transfer said: “This morning’s shirt will be held on Saturday (February 1) with Dr Khalilzadeh, the new CEO supervisor of the Esteghlal club.”

The deal is estimated to have cost some €600,000, marking one of the most expensive purchases in recent years (at least in Iranian rial terms).

Tehran plays host to several teams including Esteghlal rival Persepolis Football Club, Naft Novin Football Club, SAIPA, Paykan and other smaller teams.

