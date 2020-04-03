Online Coronavirus (Covid19) Test in English and Farsi

With hospitals across the country filled with infected patients, it is neither wise nor recommended to go to a hospital for minor signs similar to that of the coronavirus.

This is especially important when one can take a simple online self-assessment test instead of going to a medical center. In order to reduce the number of people’s unnecessary referrals to hospitals, Iran has launched an online questionnaire both in Farsi and English for those who worry they might have contracted the virus.

Given the similarities of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to those of other common respiratory diseases like cold, if you are having symptoms like dry cough and runny nose, you can take this online test which has been prepared by the Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Millions of people in Iran have already taken the test and the health ministry urges others to do the same instead of going to medical centers.

You can take the simple test at “test.corona.ir” or by clicking here.

If you happen to test positive for the virus, please do refer to a medical center. Please be advised that under the plan approved by the Iranian president, the treatment of foreign nationals for coronavirus will be free of charge.