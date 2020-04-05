Tehran to host online Tai Chi competition

Tai Chi Committee and Iran’s Wushu Federation aims to encourage the public to stay home and help them engage in sports activities.

Digital certification and medal will be awarded to winners of the event which will be held in senior, junior, and cadet categories. The event will be judged by official referees of the federation and the videos of the winners will be published in Tai Chi community channels. Winners will be announced on April 24 concurrent with the World Tai Chi & Qigong Day.

All the sporting events and training have been cancelled in Iran as a measure against the spread of the outbreak.