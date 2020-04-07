Where to go if you contract COVID-19 in Tehran
What is COVID-19?
It is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that has never been encountered before. Like other coronaviruses, it has transferred to humans from animals. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a pandemic.
What are the symptoms this coronavirus causes?
According to the WHO, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and a dry cough. Some patients may also have a runny nose, sore throat, nasal congestion and aches and pains or diarrhoea. Some people report losing their sense of taste and/or smell. About 80% of people who get COVID-19 experience a mild case – about as serious as a regular cold – and recover with no treatment.
About one in six people, the WHO says, become ill. The elderly and people with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, or chronic respiratory conditions, are at a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
If you are feeling unwell?
If you are feeling at all unwell and suspect you have contracted the coronavirus and wish to consult an English speaking physician then see the list below:
|Medical University
|Zone
Municipality/District
|Centre Name
|Centre Address
|Centre Tel No
(021)
|Tehran
|Zone 19
|Emam Mohammad Bagher
|No 101, between ValiAsr 3 and 5, Pirouzi St, Morteza Gord Town, before Kazemi, East Azadegan Highway
|55193322
55193050
|Zone 10
|Centre No 10
|No 584, Hashemi St, Khoshnabsh St.
|668652534
66838772
|Zone 17
|Shahid Ahmadi Centre
|Bagh Alley, Salehnia corssroad, Zamzam St, Ghalemorghi
|55856818
55824030
|Zone Chahrdangeh
|Chahrdangeh
|Janbazan Blv, Hosseinanad Mofarah Road, Chahardangeh, Saveh Road
|55268556
|Zone AhmadAbad
|AhmadAbad
|No 298, Shahid Motahari St, Emam Hossein Sq, ValiAsr St, AhmadAbad Mostophi
|56713748
56718380
|Zone Ghaemiyeh
|Ghaemiyeh
|Next to Second Rounabout, Ghaemiyeh Town
|56463541
|Zone 15
|Emam Reza
|Next to new Polic station, Azadi Blv, Ghiyamdasht
|33583882
|Fashafouyeh
|Hasan Abad
|Emam Reza Blv, Hasan Abad, Fashafouyeh, Tehran-Qom Old road
|56222121
56221072
|Zone 20
|Kahrizak
|Next to Forensic medicine, end of Shahid Beheshti Blv, Kahrizak
|56523686
|Iran
|Zone 2
|SaadatAbad
|Next to Zendan Taavoni, Evin St, 24meter SaadatAbad
|22115750
|Zone 5
|Kan
|Shahid Athami St, Opposite to 1st Shahran St, Kohsar St, Shahran St, Shahran
|44300894
|Zone 6
|Fazel
|Shohadaye Sazman Ab St, Hejab St, Keshavarz Blv
|88995073
|Zone 9
|Valfajr
|West Shahid Dastgheyb St, End of Ostad Moeen St, Azadi St
|66064613
|Zone 18
|YaftAbad
|Zandiyeh St, Alghadir Sq, YaftAbad Blv
|66801616
|Zone 21
|Tehransar
|Dastgheyb St, Niloufar Blv, Golha Blv, Tehransar
|44507797
|Zone 22
|Olampic
|End of Dehkadeh Olampic Blv, Before Bank and Cinema
|44759000
|Shahid Beheshti
|Zone 1
|Taleghani
|Second Flr, Next to Taleghani Pharmacy, Shariati St, Qods Sq
|22218022
|Zone 3
|Sabarou
|No 204, Majidpour St, After Alzahra Univ, vanak St, Vanak Sq,
|88045061
|Zone 4
|Nader
|No 58, Shahid Esfandani St, Jashnvareh St, 2nd Tehranpars Roundabout
|77796003
77330733
|Zone 7
|Zahra Homayoun
|No 204, Khajeh Nasir Tousi St, Taleghani T Road, Shariati St
|77505976
|Zone 8
|Dogmehchi
|No 96, Zarin Ghobayi St, South Kerman St, Resalat St
|22525140
26349397
|Zone 12
|Shahid Jafari
|No 137, Next to Fire Station, Kharabat Station, 17 Shahrivar St
|33556914
33131812
|Zone 13
|Laylatolghadr
|No 94, Aboreyhan St, Shahid Reza Jadidi St, Emamat Sq
|77430067
77481216
|Zone 14
|Pourhedayat
|No 164, Baradaran Vazehi Fard St, Shiva St, SarAsiab Doulab
|33173199
|Zone 15
|Shobeir
|No 174, Baradaran Ghanbari Alley, Before Khorasan Sq, Sout 17 Shahrivar St.
|33031513