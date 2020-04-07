Where to go if you contract COVID-19 in Tehran

What is COVID-19?

It is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that has never been encountered before. Like other coronaviruses, it has transferred to humans from animals. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a pandemic.

What are the symptoms this coronavirus causes?

According to the WHO, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and a dry cough. Some patients may also have a runny nose, sore throat, nasal congestion and aches and pains or diarrhoea. Some people report losing their sense of taste and/or smell. About 80% of people who get COVID-19 experience a mild case – about as serious as a regular cold – and recover with no treatment.

About one in six people, the WHO says, become ill. The elderly and people with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, or chronic respiratory conditions, are at a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

If you are feeling unwell?

If you are feeling at all unwell and suspect you have contracted the coronavirus and wish to consult an English speaking physician then see the list below: