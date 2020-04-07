Health & Fitness

Where to go if you contract COVID-19 in Tehran

Where to go if you contract COVID-19 in Tehran

By LiT Team

 

What is COVID-19?

It is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that has never been encountered before. Like other coronaviruses, it has transferred to humans from animals. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a pandemic.

What are the symptoms this coronavirus causes?

According to the WHO, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and a dry cough. Some patients may also have a runny nose, sore throat, nasal congestion and aches and pains or diarrhoea. Some people report losing their sense of taste and/or smell. About 80% of people who get COVID-19 experience a mild case – about as serious as a regular cold – and recover with no treatment.

About one in six people, the WHO says, become ill. The elderly and people with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, or chronic respiratory conditions, are at a greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

If you are feeling unwell?

If you are feeling at all unwell and suspect you have contracted the coronavirus and wish to consult an English speaking physician then see the list below:

Medical University Zone
Municipality/District		 Centre Name Centre Address Centre Tel No
(021)
Tehran Zone 19 Emam Mohammad Bagher No 101, between ValiAsr 3 and 5, Pirouzi St, Morteza Gord Town, before Kazemi, East Azadegan Highway 55193322
55193050
Zone 10 Centre No 10 No 584, Hashemi St, Khoshnabsh St. 668652534
66838772
Zone 17 Shahid Ahmadi Centre Bagh Alley, Salehnia corssroad, Zamzam St, Ghalemorghi 55856818
55824030
Zone Chahrdangeh Chahrdangeh Janbazan Blv, Hosseinanad Mofarah Road, Chahardangeh, Saveh Road 55268556
Zone AhmadAbad AhmadAbad No 298, Shahid Motahari St, Emam Hossein Sq, ValiAsr St, AhmadAbad Mostophi 56713748
56718380
Zone Ghaemiyeh Ghaemiyeh Next to Second Rounabout, Ghaemiyeh Town 56463541
Zone 15 Emam Reza Next to new Polic station, Azadi Blv, Ghiyamdasht 33583882
Fashafouyeh Hasan Abad Emam Reza Blv, Hasan Abad, Fashafouyeh, Tehran-Qom Old road 56222121
56221072
Zone 20 Kahrizak Next to Forensic medicine, end of Shahid Beheshti Blv, Kahrizak 56523686
Iran Zone 2 SaadatAbad Next to Zendan Taavoni, Evin St, 24meter SaadatAbad 22115750
Zone 5 Kan Shahid Athami St, Opposite to 1st Shahran St, Kohsar St, Shahran St, Shahran 44300894
Zone 6 Fazel Shohadaye Sazman Ab St, Hejab St, Keshavarz Blv 88995073
Zone 9 Valfajr West Shahid Dastgheyb St, End of Ostad Moeen St, Azadi St 66064613
Zone 18 YaftAbad Zandiyeh St, Alghadir Sq, YaftAbad Blv 66801616
Zone 21 Tehransar Dastgheyb St, Niloufar Blv, Golha Blv, Tehransar 44507797
Zone 22 Olampic End of Dehkadeh Olampic Blv, Before Bank and Cinema 44759000
Shahid Beheshti Zone 1 Taleghani Second Flr, Next to Taleghani Pharmacy, Shariati St, Qods Sq 22218022
Zone 3 Sabarou No 204, Majidpour St, After Alzahra Univ, vanak St, Vanak Sq, 88045061
Zone 4 Nader No 58, Shahid Esfandani St, Jashnvareh St, 2nd Tehranpars Roundabout 77796003
77330733
Zone 7 Zahra Homayoun No 204, Khajeh Nasir Tousi St, Taleghani T Road, Shariati St 77505976
Zone 8 Dogmehchi No 96, Zarin Ghobayi St, South Kerman St, Resalat St 22525140
26349397
Zone 12 Shahid Jafari No 137, Next to Fire Station, Kharabat Station, 17 Shahrivar St 33556914
33131812
Zone 13 Laylatolghadr No 94, Aboreyhan St, Shahid Reza Jadidi St, Emamat Sq 77430067
77481216
Zone 14 Pourhedayat No 164, Baradaran Vazehi Fard St, Shiva St, SarAsiab Doulab 33173199
Zone 15 Shobeir No 174, Baradaran Ghanbari Alley, Before Khorasan Sq, Sout 17 Shahrivar St. 33031513

 

LiT Team 101 posts 0 comments
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
More Stories

Tehran to host online Tai Chi competition

Online Coronavirus (Covid19) Test in English and Farsi

Air pollution keeps Tehran’s schools shut

1 of 5

Follow Us @livingintehran