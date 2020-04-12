University of Tehran develops open-source ventilator

University of Tehran experts have designed an open-source ventilator for Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, according to IEEE on April 12.

Hadi Moradi, an associate professor of the School of Electrical & Computer Engineering is working on the open-source ventilator to help those who need air due to the effects of the coronavirus and hopes to make it public for global production in a matter of days.

Moradi and fellow engineering professors S.K. Setarehdan of the University of Tehran and Morteza Behzadnasab of the Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute, also in Tehran, will share their design with IEEE members in a few days.

Moradi said to the magazine: “Hospitals around the world are experiencing a shortage of ventilators, which are commonly used to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory distress.

“Because of the sophisticated structure and high production cost of the machines, it is not possible to rapidly manufacture them in large quantities. Therefore, we are trying to come up with simple-to-build automatic Ambu or respirator during this worldwide pandemic.

“Medical treatment shows that if respiratory support is provided to COVID-19 patients, many of them can survive the virus. These ventilators can help save lives and consequently, having low-cost and easy-to-build ventilators allows engineers around the world to build the machines for their local communities.”

He said the final product is available as of next week and testing starts today (April 12) as part of final preparation stages.

Iran has worked tirelessly to fight the virus with limited resources due to US sanctions hampering the import of medical items and products needed in the fight against COVID-19.