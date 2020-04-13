Low-risk business activities to resume next week

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced that low-risk businesses will resume activities in Tehran starting next week (April 18) after receiving an authorization code from the ministry of health.

These businesses will provide service according to health protocols set by the ministry of health and will receive a special sign indicating that their efforts are in line with approved health protocols that have been set to ensure people’s health.

President Rouhani has also urged citizens in Tehran and other major cities to use taxis or their private cars as public transportation like bus and metro are among the high-risk transportation means.

According to the latest decisions, public transportation vehicles must be disinfected before they start to work and after that and drivers are obliged to wear facial masks and gloves.

The Iranian president has also ordered to lif the travel ban within provinces and stated that inter-province trips will be resumed starting April 20. The decision about the resumption of activity for the high-risk businesses will be announced accordingly.

Despite the resumption of some social activities in Tehran and different cities, we urge everyone to preserve social distancing and continue to stay at home unless for necessary activities.