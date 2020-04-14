IKA Airport enacts sterilisation measures

Imam Khomeini Airport install disinfection machines

Cleaning and disinfection procedures for both passengers and transit areas are underway at the Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, the CEO of the airport said, Tasnim reported.

The number of arrivals and departures from the airport is significantly down in recent weeks due to the spread of the virus, however, flag carrier IranAir and others continue flights to Europe, the Persian Gulf and elsewhere.

“Since the spread of the COVID-19 in our country, we have decided to disinfect passengers and transit areas every day,” Mohammad Karbalaee said, according to ikac.ir on Tuesday.

He added, “In this regard, we have bought three disinfecting machines for passengers, baggage, and cargo in cooperation with Iranian knowledge-based companies (HHS), as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral disease at the airport.”

Passengers are required to pass check-in queues while maintaining social distance and then they pass through the disinfecting machines, the CEO explained.

“Though many carriers have temporarily stopped flights or suspended routes to affected regions due to decline in demand, our airlines have started to adopt measures to help curb the spread of the virus through global travels by introducing measures like limiting in-flight services, disinfecting aircraft, equipping crew with face masks, and conducting temperature checks before allowing passengers to board planes,” Karbalaee said.