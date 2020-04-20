Bazaars, Shopping Malls Reopen across Iran

The shopping centers and roofed traditional bazaars across Iran have resumed their operation starting today (April 20) after receiving authorization codes from the ministry of health.

The decision to re-open these businesses comes days after it was announced that low-risk businesses can resume their operations.

According to the announced information by local media, all businesses must operate according to health protocols set by the ministry of health and after obtaining the necessary code online.

According to the latest decisions, these businesses are limited to operate until 18:00 pm.

This is while restaurants, coffeeshops, gyms and other businesses that fall into the high-risk category remain close.

In the meantime, citizens in Tehran and other major cities have been urged to use taxis or their private cars as public transportation like bus and metro are not suggested.

The decision about the resumption of activity for the high-risk businesses will be announced accordingly.

Despite the resumption of social activities across the country, we strongly urge everyone to preserve social distancing and continue to stay at home unless for necessary activities.