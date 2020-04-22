News

Tehran Emergency Department prepared for possible COVID-19 wave, official says

By LiT Team

Head of Tehran Emergency Department Peyman Saberian on Wednesday said that if there is a wave of COVID-19 infection on the way healthcare services will be available as the equipment is available, IRNA reported.

There is no relief institution like the Tehran Emergency Department that is constantly active, he stated.

It is a new disease and there is not much information about it available, he said, adding, “From the onset of the disease, the Emergency Research Office monitored all the events.”

He said that the training of the personnel has been carried out according to the latest available information.

Because of the outbreak of the disease Iranians had many questions, he said, noting that the counselling dispatch for coronavirus was assigned for answering the raised questions.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for several months, requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to cancelling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

LiT Team
