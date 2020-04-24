Ramadan Sahari and Iftar times in Tehran 2020

The Holy month of Ramadan in Iran will begin on Friday, April 24, this year. Unfortunately unlike in previous years, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, mosques and event halls will remain closed.

Ramadan changes in the country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings are received in each location.

As a result, Ramadan dates vary in different countries, but usually only by a day which is due to the cycle of the moon.

Ramadan is a special time for the Muslim population of Iran, which the country has celebrated for centuries – with fasting from sunrise to sunset is one of the integral parts of the Islamic celebration.

What is Ramadan?

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking or smoking between sunrise and sunset.

Lasting about a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih prayers are performed at the mosque throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Sahari and Iftar times during Ramadan in Tehran

Below is the month of Ramadan’s Sahari and Iftar times during 2020. According to regulations, all Muslims who are healthy should do Ramadan during the month of Ramadan.