Tehran Mayor chats with London Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that many of the measures taken in London to counter coronavirus are similar to those taken in Tehran, and Tehran is even ahead, Mehr News Agency and subsidiary Tehran Times quoted him as saying.

In a first, the London mayor wished the mayor of Tehran best wishes at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which started a day later in Tehran.

Khan made the remarks via Skype Tehran mayor Pirouz Hanachi on Wednesday, according to Tehran Picture agency who snapped pictures of the conversation. The previous report quoted the mayor as talking on the first day of Ramadan in Iran on April 24.

In the Skype meeting, Khan said: “In meetings with the British government officials, I would tell them about the problems of Tehran in relation to sanctions and I hope that this problem will be solved soon.”

Hanachi said Iran is fighting coronavirus and sanctions adding “Despite the pandemic, start-up businesses have begun and it provided many services in person before the outbreak, are now done online and on virtual networks.”

The Iranian health ministry on Saturday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 89,328 of whom 68,193 equaling 75% have recovered.