Mehrabad Airport reopens Terminal 1

Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport (IATA: THR) has resumed its Terminal 1 activity that had been closed since March 18 due to a decrease in traffic because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Domestic airlines resuming their activities include Kish Air, Zagros and Varesh which operate from the terminal.

Mehrabad has four terminals, and Terminal 1 is the oldest part of the complex dating back to the early part of the 20th century.

Presently, international flights in Tehran are operated at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKAC), with many domestic flights conducted at Mehrabad.

Historical terminal

The terminal was inscribed on the National Heritage List, highlighting its history and architectural significance of the 20th century in January 2017.

In a previous ceremony held at the terminal, Zahra Ahmadipour, the former director of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), said, “It is our duty to preserve and protect our cultural heritage,” ISNA reported.

Opened in 1938, Mehrabad International Airport served as Iran’s main international and domestic airport until 2004, when international flights were transferred to the Imam Khomeini International Airport 30 km south of Tehran as part of development plans.

In recent years the site has been home to Hajj pilgrimage flights—the last remaining international flights—but even these moved over to the new Tehran IKA Salam terminal in 2019.