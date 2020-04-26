Parks across Tehran tentatively reopen

Parks across the Iranian capital have reopened to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The opening was hailed by the Tehran Municipality as a place where individuals and families can exercise but maintaining social distancing measures.

Families can enjoy these parks, but any gathering (i.e picnics) is advised against and sometimes people may be asked to move on.

At all times the authorities recommend that social distancing should actively be maintained of at least 2 metres.

Also, workers are also disinfecting the parks three times a day to keep the spread of the virus at bay.

Like in several other countries recently who are experimenting with reopening their economies, Tehran city officials are seriously observing the situation and could reimplement stricter measures if infection rates spike again and social distancing measures are ignored.

Photos by IRNA