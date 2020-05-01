Face masks now mandatory on public transport in Tehran

The wearing of face masks on public transport is now mandatory, according to a new edict from the National Coronavirus Taskforce.

What this means? Now, if you travel on the Tehran Metro, busses or taxies in the city, then you must wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), even if you have previously tested positive and recovered.

Deputy Health Minister, Iraj Harichi, said the measure would act to stop the spread of coronavirus in the city, as work resumes after more than a month of shutdown.

“The authorities are also considering the distribution of subsidized facemasks at the entrance of subway stations to help implement the plan,” Harichi added, Tehran’s Tribune reported.

Tehran Metro and the cities buses, minibuses and taxies transport more than 500,000 people currently, while ride hailing apps like Snapp! and Tapsi also have hundreds of thousands of people using their services daily.

You can purchase facemasks from pharmacies, hospitals and according to reports stores on the entrance to the metro system.

