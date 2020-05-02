Drive-in movies back with a bang in Tehran

While cinemas remained closed in Tehran, drive-in movies are back as the industry continues to look for ways to keep the movie industry alive.

On May 1, cinema goers in Tehran were treated to a showing of the new movie “Khorooj” Exodus a new movie made locally which narrates the story of Rahmat Bakhshi, a war veteran and his fellow hard-working Cotton farmers that lose all their crops after their farms are inadvertently inundated with salt water from a local dam.

Exodus screened for the first time at the Fajr International Film Festival and has created the most recent controversy. Its public premiere started from 12 April 2020.

The reintroduction of the old cinema format is likely a welcome relief to movie companies who must contend with a closure order for picture halls as they are classed as “high-risk”.

Information on what public events are open can be found on local websites like Tik8.com and other online events sites.