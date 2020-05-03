Tulips in bloom in Deh Vanak’s Iranian Garden

The Iranian (Persian) Garden on the corner of Vanak Village in northern Tehran is in full bloom with its tulips cheering locals up as restrictions continue to be relaxed in the country from coronavirus. The Iranian (Persian) Garden is a popular attraction with locals in Tehran, but few foreigners know of its existence!

The garden is situated in Vanak Village (Deh Vanak) in the north-west of Tehran and despite its not enormous size; it is a fine, relaxing and easy surrounding!

What makes the site popular is the wonderful collection of flowers and trees which have matured over the past century from its origins as a private dwelling, which is now in the hands of Tehran Municipality.

First, the park is well located in Tehran and has favourable access. Second, the garden has an amazing style of composition and design reminiscent of the gardens of Shiraz and Isfahan; and third, the Iranian Garden is a place where one can deflate from the constrains of modern life.

Where is it?

The location of Iranian Garden in Tehran is very convenient; it is just a 5-minute walk from one the major BRT bus stops in Tehran called “Pol-e Modiriyat” bus stop on Chamran motorway. However, the main entrance is situated on the Vanak village side with level access for those with limited mobility.

The Iranian Garden’s architecture, and building style is unique in Tehran’s modern architecture. It is a traditional in style and follows the ancient norms of laying gardens in ancient Iran, but placed in a more modern context. — with benches. The garden park is home to streams flowing around at the bottom of the trees, giving the sound of water splashing against the rocks.

Acccess

There are also several small fountains that follow the path of the garden, following the design principles of the ancient Persian garden. The garden’s several buildings are built in the Persian traditional style reminiscent of the 17 and 1800s, and are decorated with traditional colourful latticed windows and lights.

The park is most famous for the several tall oriental plane trees which are peppered along the routes of the park. A species commonly associated with classical Persian gardens, they are perfectly at home in the park.

Where to find on a map?