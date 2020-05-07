Russian community in Tehran celebrate Victory Day

Each year on Victory Day, millions of families in Russia parade with pictures of relatives who battled in World War II.

Called the Immortal Regiment, the tradition — which recognizes those who took part in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War — has grown every year since it began in 2012, both inside and outside Russia.

The Soviet Union faced some of the worst losses during the war, with about 27 million casualties.

RBC, a Russian news outlet, reported that the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow will be postponed, a decision made as Russia looks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Russian community in Tehran which is not under lockdown held a limited parade in the honour of those who perished in World War II.

The children who held the banner were students of the Russian school in Tehran.

Here is a selection of the 2020 parade from the Russian embassy in downtown Tehran on May 7.