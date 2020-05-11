Tehran Metro: What you need to know

Tehran Metro is a fundamental part of the city’s comprehensive public transport scheme, stretching north-to-south and east-to-west.

Remember, there are now rules in place that travellers on the metro system must wear facemasks as part of physical distancing measures. Special preparations have also been made to separate people on trains including separated seating.

The ever-spreading underground operation has more than 100 stations, and administrators claim that total will double over the next few years.

More than 2mn suburbanites (during usual times) use the metro every day. Like elsewhere, it is the most economical mode of transportation in Tehran. The network provides easy access to familiar sites of interest, especially to those in metropolitan Tehran.

Working Hours

The metro system operates from 5:30 to 22:30 every day. However, depending on the day and time, the trains arrive at intervals ranging from 3 to 10 minutes.

Getting a Ticket

Picking up a ticket is easy: walk up to a booth or use one of the several ticket machines in the several stations.

The tickets are priced moderately. A one-trip (single-use) ticket costs, while a two-trip ticket goes for IRR11,000 (around 10 euro cents) – really nothing.

Alternatively, you can purchase a metro card at IRR15,000 (€0.40) and top it up with a minimum of IRR20,000 (€0.30).

If you do choose the metro card option, remember to “beep out” at the stiles when departing the station; or the next time you use the card you’ll pay a fine.

Things to Remember

There are several disability access gates in metro stations however, not all stations are provided for those with limited mobility.

These gates, which are meant to be used by those with physical disabilities as well as those pushing a pushchair.

Before checking in, wait for the gate to close after the person in front of you has gone through – otherwise to my trap your leg!

Stand behind the yellow line on the platform. Common sense we know, but you would be surprised by how many people ignore the rules!

When the train arrives, stand to the side of the door and not in front of it; otherwise, you’ll end up blocking those exiting the train.

Also, avoid carrying large objects on the trains; they take up space and cause inconvenience. Also, no pets are allowed.

Women-Only Cars

The first and last cars are designated for women only. However, the rest of the cars are not for men only; women can use any carriage they prefer. The women-only are designed to give ladies a bit of extra space during rush hours.

Rush Hour

The metro has turned into the primary mode of transport in the metropolis. As such, the trains get very overcrowded during rush hours, which typically last from 5:30 to 9:00 and 16:00 to 20:00 (when commuters return home).

This is intolerable in transit hubs where people change trains, such as Imam Khomeini and Darvazeh Dowlat.

We would never advocate using the metro during rush hour periods as even breathing can become difficult in squashed carriages.

However, during the coronavirus pandemic numbers are down on the metro so there is less chance of being squashed currently.

Unofficial Hawkers

Unofficial vendors have become a part of the underground ecosystem. Men and women of all ages walk through trains carrying bags of cheap goods hoping to make a sale. Sometimes they sell things you might need, such as a pack of tissue or gum. Other times they may try to sell you a shoehorn?

During peak times, the hawkers bump into each other which is always an interesting sight as they try to avoid eye contact with each other.

Getting Your Bearings

There are signboards in English and Persian overhead on the platform and throughout every station that make getting around simple.

Most stations have maps of the area where the station are positioned on the walls, as well as the metro map. The lines are colour-coded and numbered. As there are several metro lines you may only have to change once if at all if you live within the central spine of Tehran.

Tehran Metro Map

Download the Tehran Metro App

There is also a Tehran Metro application available on both Android through Google Play and Iranian store Cafe Bazaar. For Apple users, local Apple store Sibapp also lists the application here.