Ferdowsi
Ferdowsi Day celebrated in Iran

Ferdowsi Day

By LiT Team

May 14 is the commemoration of the famous Iranian poet Hakim Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi, named as Persian Language Day in Iran.

Hakim Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi’s tomb is located in the city of Toos near Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi Province, in northeastern Iran.

Composing epic poems and creating such mythical characters as Rostam, Sohrab, and Esfandiyār, Hakim Ferdowsi spent 30 years to compose his Shahnameh and helped the Persian language to recover.

The Iranian famous poet’s tomb hosted over 400 thousand Iranians and 5,000 foreign tourists in 2019.

Every year, a ceremony was used to be held at the tomb of  Ferdowsi the great Iranian poet on the occasion of his commemoration day, but this year, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, no ceremony is maintained and Ferdowsi’s tomb is closed for cutting off the transmission chain.

 

LiT Team 347 posts 0 comments
