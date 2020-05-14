Tehran Stock Exchange new building in Tehran

Did you know the Tehran Stock Exchange has a new home in Tehran? Did you know that Iran has a stock exchange? Many do not!

In financial circles the TSE as it is known by its acronym has become one of the biggest interest points for foreigners looking at investing or at the very least potentially making money in the current environment.

In more recent weeks the TSE has become famous for reaching beyond the 1 million index on its leading TEDPIX list of companies.

What does this mean? Not much if you don’t follow the markets, but locally the TSE is all the rage these days as people looking to earn an income from something.

Meanwhile the building that was previously down on Hafez Street in downtown Tehran has found a new home much further up town in Sa’adatabad area of the city.

Why did it move?

If you have seen the old Tehran Stock Exchange building downtown you may know that it was not fit for purpose as the market continued to grow over the years. Moreover, as people no longer lived that close to town, the commute and access to the old TSE were not favourable.

The hunt for a new stock exchange design began way back in 2012, with the TSE organising an international competition to design its new headquarters.

Many interesting designs were showcased to the officials, but one won the day.