Tehran to Recruit Female Firefighters

The head of Tehran’s firefighter department says it will be hiring about 20 female firefighters over the next two months.

The need for female firefighters had been raised over the past several years as women make up half of the city’s population.

While this will be the first time female firefighters will be recruited in Tehran, such recruitment had been previously piloted in other provinces like Hamedan and Alborz as volunteers.

Mahdi Davari the directing manager of Tehran’s fire department said this group of professional female firefighters will be positioned in one operation station for now. He added that they will be treated equally with other male firefighters and will have an equal salary.

There are currently 132 active fire stations across Tehran which is expected to reach 135 or 136 by the year’s end.