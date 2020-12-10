Chitgar Lake closed for works

City GuideAbout TehranParks & Museums

Areas around Chitgar Lake in the west of Tehran (Persian Gulf Martyrs Lake) are closed until further notice for renovations and tree pruning, the city’s municipality announced this week.

Persian Gulf Lake, also known as Chitgar Lake, is one of the recreational places in Tehran province.

The lake, which is in the northwest of Tehran and within the municipality of District 22.

You can access the lake from the north and east to the axis of Chahar Bagh, Hemmat and Azadegan highways, from the south and southwest to Chitgar Forest Park and from the west to the residential area of ​​District 2.

 

