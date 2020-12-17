Mayor opens two new metro stations on Line 7

Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi has officially opened two new metro stations to the city’s ‘Line 7’, which connects the northwest areas of the city.

The metro project is the largest ongoing subway project currently ongoing in Iran and is part of a wider development plan to move people away from using their cars and reducing pollution levels.

Hanachi stated that by the end of the current Persian calendar year (March 2021), ten new stations will be added to the subway system’s Line 6, many of which are nearing the end of their construction.

“By the end of this year, 10 more stations will be opened on lines 6 and 7,” he said.

adding in a ceremony at the base of the Milad Tower, one station officially inaugurated connecting the city’s popular tourist attraction with other parts of the city.

Another station opened was Amir Kabir in the city’s central-west area and connects to a new pedestrianised area outside.

“All the equipment of Amir Kabir metro station in line 6 of Tehran metro is entirely Iranian [developed] and also Milad Tower station has been built at a depth of 55 metres,” he added.

The mayor noted how sanctions have hampered developed of the network in recent years, however; he said that local companies have managed to reverse engineer escalators and other equipment in the meantime.

Further expansion on cards

The mayor noted that he was officially implanting work on line 10 of the metro system, further expanding the network from regions 2 to 22 which would then connect the system with Chitgar Lake in the west to Azadi Street.

The mayor added that due to coronavirus commuter numbers have plummeted in the past year collapsing income for the company which relies on repeat travel and charge cards.

The mayor added that prior to the pandemic 5.2mn trips were made daily on the system, but this has now dropped to 520,000 per day currently because of ongoing lockdown restrictions.