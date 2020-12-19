Festive week gallery openings in Tehran

Several exhibitions are currently on in Iran despite the ongoing pandemic and restrictions on movements. If you fancy a quiet day out without the hassle of the crowds check out these galleries below.

Mohsen Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Majid Biglari a local artist, Mehr News Agency reported.

The exhibit entitled “The Possibility of Real Life’s Openness to Experience” will run until January 6, 2021, at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

Jewellery

* Sara Asna-Ashari is showcasing her latest silver jewellery collection in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Transition/Metamorphosis” will run until December 30 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

Painting/sculpture

* A collection of paintings and sculptures by Hamed Sahihi is currently on view in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Light” will run until December 29 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Milad Rostami is on display in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until January 1, 2021 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Hossein Vahabi is hanging his latest collection named “To Be & Not to Be” in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 23 at the gallery that can be found at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

* A group of artists, including Nasser Ovissi, Bahram Dabiri, Mahsa Najafi, Manauchahr Motabar, Iraj Yazdanpanah and Morteza Asadi, are displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit will run until December 30 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Aryan Mansur, Maral Aghdamlu, Sanaz Mansurian, Razieh Nadimi, Masud Mohammadpur, Shahriar Shamlu and several other artists is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit named “Art and Experience” will be running until 23 at the gallery that can be found at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Paintings by Ahmad Jafari, Sepehr Mesri and Sara Sadeddin are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Trained Eye” will continue until January 12, 2021 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.