Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Railway Project to be Launched Next Year

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) train service is anticipated to restart operations, governments noted after a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The national railways of Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resume regular operations of the ITI container train.
As per reports, all requirements for the railway triad have been fulfilled.

Until recently, many test journeys were carried out, but the shipment line was not established with pending infrastructure expansion needed to regularise the project.

Initially launched in 2009, the ITI framework exists within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Currently, all three countries are actively promoting the availability of the train to make sure it is operational as soon as possible.

However, currently, none of the countries is hinting at a passenger service which would span from Europe to South Asia, so we’ll have to keep waiting for that service.

