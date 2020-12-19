Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Railway Project to be Launched Next Year

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) train service is anticipated to restart operations, governments noted after a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The national railways of Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resume regular operations of the ITI container train.

As per reports, all requirements for the railway triad have been fulfilled.

Until recently, many test journeys were carried out, but the shipment line was not established with pending infrastructure expansion needed to regularise the project.