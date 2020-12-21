UPDATE: IranAir suspends flights to UK over new COVID-19 strain in London

IranAir, Iran’s national flag carrier has suspended flights to Britain following the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading in London, the company announced on December 21.

Several countries including EU nations have closed their borders with the UK as the new “mutant strain” of the virus continues to spread in London and nearby Kent.

London has been placed in a “Tier 4” lockdown meaning all but essential shops must close.

Tuesday’s flight to London has already been cancelled and flyers are expected to be informed of changing their tickets at a later date.

“Due to the new circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, flights between Tehran and destinations in the UK will be suspended for two weeks,” IRNA quoted Shahram Adamnejad, a deputy transport minister, as saying.

IranAir offers two routes to the UK, including the long-standing Tehran-London Heathrow flight that runs three times a week and the recently launched once weekly Tehran-Manchester.

***UPDATE***

“2012220000-2101042359 EST COVID-19 FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS, ALL FLIGHTS EITHER DIRECTLY OR BY CONNECTION TO/FROM UNITED KINGDOM AERODROMES WITH THE PURPOSE OF OPERATION AT ANY IRANIAN AERODROMES ARE PROHIBITED.” Iran Air announced.