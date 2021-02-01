Iran: Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers from Europe

According to the latest measures announced by Iran’s health ministry, as part of the latest measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, as of today (Feb 1), Iran will require travelers to undergo a second PCR test upon arrival.

Previously, people coming from Europe were only required to test negative.

For those traveling from Europe, if the PRC test result is negative, Iranian travelers will have to observe a 14-day self-quarantine while foreign travelers must do so at the designated government sites at their own cost.

Passengers from neighboring countries or other regions will have to take a second PCR test upon arrival as well, however, if their test result is negative, they are not required to observe the two-week quarantine.

Iran has stopped issuing tourist visas since August 1, 2020; however, international flights are still operational. If a foreign traveler does not have a negative PCR test, he will not be allowed entry to the country.

Authorities continue to impose heightened restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. All intercity travel and traffic from 21:00 PM to 03:00 AM is banned. Employees in government workplaces can operate with up to 50-percent capacity and educational institutions and places of worship remain closed.