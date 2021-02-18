Iran carpet museum reopens after COVID-19 closure

After months of closure due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Carpet Museum of Iran in central Tehran has again opened its doors to visitors on February 17, Mehr reported.

The pre-revolutionary museum has now reopened with only structural repairs done during its closure.

Tens of individuals, researchers, and holidaymakers grabbed the chance to tour the museum which is stacked with striking, unique, and historical rugs, carpets, kilims, and pictorial rugs.

Among Persian carpets, particularly those of the historical period, the medallion may represent an open lotus blossom with 16 petals as seen from above, a complex star form, or a quatrefoil with pointed lobes.

Medallion carpet is any floor covering on which the decoration is dominated by a single symmetrical centrepiece, such as a star-shaped, circular, quatrefoil, or octagonal figure.

Can you spot Napoleon in one of the pictures below?

Where is the carpet museum?