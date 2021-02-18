Irancell rolls out 5G internet in Fire and Water Park

MTN-Irancell, the second largest mobile provider in the country, has installed a fifth generation (5G) mobile mast in the city’s popular Fire and Water Park, according to the ICT Minister’s Instagram post on February 17.

To access 5G mobile internet you will need to upgrade your phone to one of the growing number of cell phones which support the new super-fast internet bandwidth, and most likely upgrade your SIM card to the latest version supplied by MTN-Irancell.

MTN Irancell, the largest data operator in Iran, had already rolled out non-commercial 5G services in three locations in Tehran.

A report from PressTV says Irancell is planning to expand network coverage to the cities of Mashhad, Shiraz and Kish ‘in the next few weeks’.

Iran’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) recently announced plans to award 5G licences in the 3.5GHz band, while rival MNO Mobile Communication Company of Iran (MCI) is expected to get service launched soon after.