Tehran Jumps in Global Innovation Ranking

The Global Innovation Index (GII) for 2021 shows that Iran has jumped seven positions to 60 as its capital city, Tehran, has moved up two positions. GII 2021 records Iran as one of the top-performing countries.

Global Innovation Index 2021, based on 81 indicators, presents the latest global innovation rankings for 132 economies. The Global Innovation Tracker, in its new edition, not only analyzes the most recent innovations in the world but also considers the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on innovation.

According to this year’s classification, Iran ranks second among the countries of the Central and South Asian region, after India, and 13th among the middle-and upper-middle-income countries.

Meanwhile, Iran’s capital city, Tehran, has also topped cities such as Istanbul, Vienna, Barcelona, Madrid & Berlin in the GII 2021. Because of this ranking, Tehran has moved up two places to 41 after Toronto.

The Global Innovation Index (GII) is an annual ranking that looks at innovation capability and success in different countries around the world. The report results from a collaboration between Cornell University, INSEAD, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).