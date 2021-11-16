Tehran skiing resort re-opens after enough snowfall

Shemshaki said that there has been enough snowfall in the mountainous area of Tochal in the north of the Iranian capital of Tehran recently at an altitude of 4,000 feet above sea level.

He pointed out that less than 75 days are remaining until the start of the 2022 China winter Olympics, adding that the national Iranian skiing team in fields of Alpine climbing and snowboarding are training in Tochal in preparation for the winter event.

The chairman of the Tehran Skiing Association Morteza Saveh Shemshaki added that the Iranian skiers will compete in the Chinese Winter Olympics in three categories of Alpine climbing, snowboarding and Cross-Country Skiing in both men and women divisions.

Other skiing locations around the capital have also reopened, Shemshak and Dizin outside of Tehran have also reported good snowfall in recent days, with several runs in those areas opening over the weekend to a growing number of visitors.