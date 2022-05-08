Updated Covid-19 rules for entering Iran

All passengers over the age of 12 years old who wish to enter Iran (including Iranian nationals) are now required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide a negative PCR test completed at least 72 hours before arrival, Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) announced on May 7.

Iran’s rules on entry remain one of the toughest in the region, whereas other countries including Azerbaijan and Turkey have now done away with the coronavirus testing requirements before entry.

According to an official at Tehran’s main airport, Mohammad Reza Seif, the second coronavirus vaccine dose must be given at least 14 days before the passenger enters Iran either by air, sea or land.

The rules have been confirmed by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in charge of keeping up-to-date rules on entry to the country.

Both requirements, including update-to-date vaccination and negative PCR test will continue until further rules are communicated by the Iranian government.