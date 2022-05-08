Health & FitnessDoing Business

Updated Covid-19 rules for entering Iran

By LiT Team

All passengers over the age of 12 years old who wish to enter Iran (including Iranian nationals) are now required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide a negative PCR test completed at least 72 hours before arrival, Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) announced on May 7.

Iran’s rules on entry remain one of the toughest in the region, whereas other countries including Azerbaijan and Turkey have now done away with the coronavirus testing requirements before entry.

According to an official at Tehran’s main airport, Mohammad Reza Seif, the second coronavirus vaccine dose must be given at least 14 days before the passenger enters Iran either by air, sea or land.

The rules have been confirmed by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in charge of keeping up-to-date rules on entry to the country.

Both requirements, including update-to-date vaccination and negative PCR test will continue until further rules are communicated by the Iranian government.

 

LiT Team 386 posts 0 comments
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
More Stories

Where to stay in Tehran

Airbnb alternatives in Iran

Where to buy electric bikes in Tehran?

1 of 10

Follow Us @livingintehran

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More