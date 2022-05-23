News

Iran removes coronavirus restrictions on incoming travellers

By LiT

The deputy head of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, said on May 22 that Iran has eased coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions for travellers to the country, Otagh Online reported.

Iranian coronavirus restrictions have remained stubbornly high in recent months despite a massive decrease in the number of infections and deaths in the country following a roll out of several vaccines domestic and international given to the local population.

Shalbafian said that based on a decision by the National Task Force for the Combat Against the Coronavirus, the visitors to Iran have to present either a card of their double vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

According to the deputy minister, “international travellers from non-high-risk countries and Iranians” must present a certificate of two doses of the vaccine or a negative PCR test.

The official said that before making this decision, the travellers to Iran had to present both the vaccination card and the negative COVID-19 test while now each one of these two is enough.

LiT 10 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time

Follow Us @livingintehran

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More