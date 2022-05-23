Iran removes coronavirus restrictions on incoming travellers

The deputy head of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, said on May 22 that Iran has eased coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions for travellers to the country, Otagh Online reported.

Iranian coronavirus restrictions have remained stubbornly high in recent months despite a massive decrease in the number of infections and deaths in the country following a roll out of several vaccines domestic and international given to the local population.

Shalbafian said that based on a decision by the National Task Force for the Combat Against the Coronavirus, the visitors to Iran have to present either a card of their double vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

According to the deputy minister, “international travellers from non-high-risk countries and Iranians” must present a certificate of two doses of the vaccine or a negative PCR test.

The official said that before making this decision, the travellers to Iran had to present both the vaccination card and the negative COVID-19 test while now each one of these two is enough.