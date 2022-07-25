Iran to install crypto ATM at free zone airport

Iranian free trade zone (FTZ) authorities on the Persian Gulf island of Kish are expected to install a cryptocurrency ATM at the island’s airport for foreigners, Financial Tribune reported citing Way2Pay.ir.

Iran being under sanctions is a difficult country to visit due to the lack of available ways to exchange money. Under this new plan visitors to the island will be able to use an ATM at the airport and change crypto currencies to cash rials on site.

The program includes four cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Tron to start off with ahead of the World Cup 2022 which is to be hosted in Qatar across the Persian Gulf. Kish island is hoping to use its proximity to Qatar’s World Cup 2022 during winter to its advantage, with the island potentially hosting tourists and teams to ease the load on Qatar’ facilities during the events.

The offer is not, however, being extended to Iranian nationals or Iranians with a second passport, the website noted.

“We have been holding talks with the Central Bank of Iran and crypto exchanges…ATM devices have been delivered to us and will be installed across the Kish Island Free Trade Zone after regulatory issues addressed,” Mehrdad Tavalti, spokesperson for the Kish Island Hoteliers Association said.

“Restrictions on payments and transferring funds, due to the US sanctions, is a main challenge and cryptocurrencies should be an appropriate solution,” Tavalti added.

The plan if successful is expected to be rolled out across the country including airports around Tehran in the coming months.