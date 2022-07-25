Living in Tehran Survey 2022

Dear LiT reader,

It has been over four years since Living in Tehran (LiT) was launched.

We are committed to delivering the best experience about Tehran whether you are an Iranian or a foreigner. We now want to hear feedback from our lovely readers like yourself. What you like the most from our content? Or what you might like to see in the future?

Please help us improve our work’s quality by filling out this 3-minute survey below. Your answers will be completely confidential and anonymous.

Thank you for your time and contribution.

LiT Team