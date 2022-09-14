Visiting Iran during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

This article is about visiting Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, read more below!

This article is about visiting Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, read more below!

Are you planning on visiting the Persian Gulf kingdom of Qatar for the Qatar World Cup 2022? Well, as a partner country of Qatar, being just next door, Iran is opening up its visa requirements to visitors on the mainland and visa-free islands such as Kish.

If you are a tourist in Qatar during the event and have tickets for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, then you can also visit Iran during the period of the games!

How much does it cost for a FIFA World Cup Iran visa?

You can request a FREE, yes FREE multiple-entry visa with two months validity and 20 days duration of stay to visit the several historical sites around Tehran and across the country in cities including Isfahan and Shiraz.

As part of the Tehran government’s push to attract visitors, post coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to take advantage of the increase in interest in the country due to the great exchange rate, the programme has now gone live on the Foreign Ministry website.

How can I get a visa a free visa for Iran?

The process to obtain a visa has been made easier in recent years. All you need to do to get an Iranian tourist visa is to fill out an application form on the website of the Iranian government.

The link to the Iranian visa website form is here.

The process is straightforward where once you fill out your details you will receive an authorisation code from the Ministry.

For further information on getting a visa for Iran beyond the World Cup in Qatar, then check out our previous article here.

Visiting Kish Island during World Cup 2022

Visiting Kish Island Free Trade Zone (FTZ) during the Qatar World Cup in 2022 is also easy, with flights daily between the island and the Sheikhdom on the other side of the Persian Gulf.

Kish island offers several amenities with low-cost accommodation and special facilities are being made for those who are visiting Qatar.

Schedule of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The schedule for the Qatar World Cup 2022 was released recently, providing a jam-packed series of events in the small Persian Gulf Sheikhdom.

There will be four group-stage games each day across a 12-day window. Matches will occur at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm, and 10pm local time (GMT +3) or 1:30 ahead of Iran Standard Time (IST).

When does the Qatar World Cup 2022 start?

The tournament will begin November 21 at the Doha Al Bayt Stadium (a 60,000-capacity arena) between the hosts Qatar and a to-be-determined qualifying country.

As for the final, it’s pencilled in for December 18 at Lusail Stadium before a maximum crowd of 80,000 people. The third-place match takes place one day prior at Khalifa International Stadium. The knockout round will begin December 3 with Round of 16, and that stage lasts through December 6.

Quarters and Semi-finals in Doha

The quarterfinals are set for December 9-10, while the semi-finals are set for December 13-14. Kick-off times for the final group-stage games and knockouts are set for 6 pm and 10 pm local time. There will be three rest days during the knockout rounds, which are the only times no games will be played at all. Once the final group pairings are known, FIFA will entertain, creating more beneficial kick-off times for local audiences.