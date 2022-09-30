LiT Shop: New Zan Charity Range Released

Due to the increasing demand from our readers, we’ve created the new “Zan” designs to support the women’s movement of Iran. Created by our LiT Studio in downtown Tehran, our new Zan hoodie and other merchandise is produced in sizes, including small to 5XL and available across the globe.

Our goal

We’re working together against domestic abuse until women and children are safe.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 in Tehran due to arrests by the police, the city has faced increasing tensions and women have felt extremely uncomfortable in recent weeks.

Who receives the funds?

As LiT includes several female correspondents and we respect their donations to our service, all profits on the sale of this collection will go to women’s shelters in Tehran as a recurring payment from the sale of the Zan clothing in perpetuity.

Our intentions are to work with independent organisations supporting women in Iran and your support in this will help protect women from abuse and violence.

As it is winter currently, we suggest the hoodie, as it keeps you nice and warm. But there is an entire range.