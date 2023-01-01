Tehran schools on part time due to ongoing air pollution

Air pollution in Iran, particularly during the winter months, is having negative impacts on health.

The physical structure of Tehran, which doesn’t allow for good air circulation, combined with high population density, vehicle usage and the use of poor quality fuels in vehicles and factories, are contributing significantly to the pollution.

Air pollution is a significant problem in Tehran, especially during the winter months when weather conditions often trap pollutants close to the ground. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), Tehran has some of the highest levels of air pollution of any city in the world. The main sources of air pollution in Tehran are vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of fossil fuels for heating and cooking. The combination of these factors can lead to high levels of particulate matter and ground-level ozone, which can have serious health impacts, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. The Iranian government has taken steps to address the problem of air pollution in Tehran, including implementing stricter vehicle emission standards and promoting the use of public transportation. However, much more needs to be done to address this pressing issue.

Who measures pollution in Tehran?

The Tehran Air Quality Measurement Company measured the air pollution in Tehran at 167 micrograms per cubic meter, which is dangerous for all age groups.

The Air Pollution Emergency Committee has decided to close all schools and universities in Tehran province (excluding Damavand and Firuzkuh) on Sundays and Mondays, with education continuing remotely. In addition, all sports activities in the province have been banned.

Data for pollution in Iran from January 1, 2023.