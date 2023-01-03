New foreign currency rate for outbound travel

You may have heard that the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced a new official exchange rate of IRR370,000 to the US dollar. This is in an effort to stabilize the foreign currency market after the value of the rial fell to IRR440,000.

Introduction

You may have heard that the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has introduced a new official exchange rate of IRR370,000 to the US dollar. This is in an effort to stabilize the foreign currency market after the value of the rial fell to IRR440,000.

In light of this news, we wanted to provide some clarity on what this means for you and what you can do to take advantage of this new market.

Overview of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI)

CBI is the central bank of Iran. It is a government-owned corporation and regulates Iran’s banking and financial sector. The CBI has introduced a new official “Agreed” exchange rate of IRR370,000 to the US dollar in an effort to stabilize the foreign currency market after the value of the rial fell to IRR440,000.

What Is the “Agreed Rate” Foreign Travel Currency Market?

The Agreed Rate foreign travel currency market is a new system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in order to stabilize the foreign currency market. Under this system, the CBI has announced an official exchange rate of IRR370,000 to the US dollar.

This new system will allow Iranian citizens to exchange their rials for foreign currency at the agreed-upon rate, thereby avoiding the black market and ensuring that they receive a fair price for their money. It is hoped that this will help to stabilize the faltering rial and prevent further depreciation in its value.

Impact on the Iranian Economy

The introduction of an agreed rate could have far-reaching implications in Iran’s economy. The rate will allow travellers to exchange currency at the new official rate of IRR370,000 to the US dollar, instead of having to purchase currency on the open market which was often much higher and had led to a distorted view of the true value of the rial.

By allowing outbound tourists to purchase foreign currencies at an agreed rate, it is hoped that this could lead to a more accurate representation of the strength and stability of Iran’s economy, as well as providing foreign reserves for Iran’s Central Bank.

Furthermore, by having a fixed exchange rate, businesses should be able to plan better and create more accurate budgets and forecasts for their operations. This should help ensure long-term economic stability for both domestic customers.

Potential Long-Term Implications

The CBI’s new agreed rate is only applicable for foreign travel currency at this time, and is not meant to represent the exchange rate in the long-term. Still, it’s important to consider how this new rate might affect the market in the long run.

For starters, there’s been an increase in demand for US dollars among importers due to the new exchange rate, as well as a spike in foreign currency reserves. This indicates that there could be an influx of dollars into the economy over time, which could lead to a more stable exchange rate. Additionally, travellers may be more inclined to purchase rial instead of foreign currencies in order to take advantage of the lower exchange rate.

Ultimately, only time will tell how exactly this move by the CBI will affect the market in the long run. It’s clear, however, that its introduction has already had an impact on both domestic and international markets.

How to Access the CBI’s Agreed Rate

Accessing the CBI’s Agreed Rate is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is head to one of the 35 authorized bureaus that are authorized by the CBI around Iran. You’ll find a list of these bureaus on their website here.

Once you have arrived at one of the bureaus, you will be able to purchase foreign currency at the Agreed Rate. To purchase, you need to provide relevant documents, such as your passport and an approved visa. Additionally, you will also need to show evidence that the funds were obtained legally and that an account is registered in your name at a local bank account with sufficient funds before making a transaction. Transactions can be paid either in cash or bank transfer.

This article is brought to you by Tehran Bazaar.