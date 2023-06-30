Cost of Living in Tehran in 2023

Introduction

Living in Tehran, the capital city of Iran, comes with unique costs. This article provides an overview of the estimated cost of living in Tehran as of June 2023. The figures presented here are derived from a few data points and should be treated as a guesstimate.

Moreover, it should be noted that currently Iran is suffering from heavy inflation above 60% per year, this in itself is a reason for the prices to go up on a daily basis. Although we have done our best to give you the most accurate and up-to-date information, we should caution that these prices were written in summer 2023.

Please note, all costs mentioned are in Iranian Rial (IRR) and have been converted to US Dollars using the exchange rate of 1 USD = 500,000 IRR for better understanding​​. The current rate is slightly lower by point of publishing this article but for ease of mental gymnastics, we decided to round it up.

Estimated Monthly Costs

For a family of four, the estimated monthly costs are approximately IRR 702,754,845 ($1,405.51). For a single person, the estimated monthly costs are roughly IRR 423,944,281 ($847.89)​1​.

Breakdown of Costs

Food

In terms of food, a basic lunchtime menu in the business district costs IRR 2,880,710 ($5.76). A combo meal in a fast-food restaurant is around IRR 2,626,080 ($5.25). Grocery items such as a kilogram of apples and a liter of whole fat milk cost IRR 509,282 ($1.02) and IRR 313,256 ($0.63) respectively. A two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola is priced at IRR 272,909 ($0.55)​​.

Housing

Housing costs vary depending on the area. The monthly rent for an 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in an expensive area is around IRR 369,736,000 ($739.47). The same size accommodation in a normal area costs IRR 287,414,000 ($574.83). Utilities for a month for two people in an 85m2 flat come to IRR 15,410,600 ($30.82). A 40” flat screen TV is priced at IRR 108,835,000 ($217.67), and a microwave from a well-known brand costs IRR 70,532,200 ($141.06)​​.

Clothes

A pair of jeans from a known brand like Levi’s costs around IRR 16,690,700 ($33.38), while a summer dress from a high-street store like Zara or H&M is priced at IRR 6,621,380 ($13.24). Sport shoes from brands like Nike or Adidas cost about IRR 54,926,000 ($109.85), and a pair of men’s leather business shoes come at approximately IRR 25,089,500 ($50.18)​​.

Transportation

A new Saipa Tiba with no extras costs about IRR 2,226,820,000 ($4,453.64). A liter of gas is priced at IRR 59,389 ($0.12) – this is the non-subsidized rate. Public transport is quite affordable with a monthly ticket priced at IRR 2,100,370 ($4.20). A taxi trip on a business day for a basic tariff, for a distance of 8 km (5 miles), costs around IRR 1,116,410 ($2.23)​​.

Personal Care

Personal care items also contribute to the cost of living. A standard men’s haircut in the expat area of the city costs about IRR 1,222,250 ($2.44). Items like a box of antibiotics (12 doses), a tube of toothpaste, or a deodorant roll-on are priced at IRR 663,595 ($1.33), IRR 338,564 ($0.68), and IRR 622,375 ($1.24) respectively​​.

Entertainment

For entertainment, a basic dinner out for two in a neighborhood restaurant costs IRR 5,471,240 ($10.94). Two tickets to the movies are priced at IRR 1,412,700 ($2.83), while two tickets to the theater (best available seats) cost IRR 9,283,230 ($18.57). A month of gym membership in the business district comes to IRR 20,877,000 ($41.75)​.

It’s essential to keep in mind that these figures are estimates based on a limited number of data points and may vary depending on personal consumption habits and lifestyle choices.

General Cost of Living in Tehran

Description Cost in IRR Cost in USD Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in expensive area IRR 369,736,000 USD 739.47 Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in normal area IRR 287,414,000 USD 574.83 Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 2 people in 85m2 flat IRR 15,410,600 USD 30.82 Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in expensive area IRR 186,988,000 USD 373.98 Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in normal area IRR 115,700,000 USD 231.40 Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 1 person in 45 m2 (480 sqft) studio IRR 3,434,830 USD 6.87 Internet 8 mbps (1 month) IRR 2,111,540 USD 4.22 40” flat screen tv IRR 108,835,000 USD 217.67 Microwave 800/900 watt (bosch, panasonic, lg, sharp, or equivalent brands) IRR 70,532,200 USD 141.06 Laundry detergent (3 l. ~ 100 oz.) IRR 1,231,330 USD 2.46 Hourly rate for cleaning help IRR 953,466 USD 1.91

Cost of Entertainment in Tehran in 2023

Entertainment Items Cost in IRR Cost in USD Basic dinner out for two in neighborhood pub IRR 5,471,240 $10.94 2 tickets to the movies IRR 1,412,700 $2.83 2 tickets to the theater (best available seats) IRR 9,283,230 $18.57 Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant in the expat area IRR 12,031,800 $24.06 1 cocktail drink in downtown club Not Available Not Available Cappuccino in expat area of the city IRR 729,851 $1.46 1 beer in neighbourhood pub (500ml or 1pt.) Not Available Not Available iPad Wi-Fi 128GB IRR 343,444,000 $686.89 1 min. of prepaid mobile tariff (no discounts or plans) IRR 10,074 $0.02 1 month of gym membership in business district IRR 20,877,000 $41.75 1 package of Marlboro cigarettes IRR 1,117,710 $2.24

Cost of Personal Care Items in Tehran

Personal Care Items Cost in IRR Cost in USD Cold medicine for 6 days IRR 383,115 $0.77 1 box of antibiotics (12 doses) IRR 663,595 $1.33 Short visit to private doctor (15 minutes) IRR 4,237,140 $8.47 1 box of 32 tampons IRR 252,699 $0.51 Deodorant, roll-on (50ml ~ 1.5 oz.) IRR 622,375 $1.24 Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml ~ 12 oz.) IRR 448,576 $0.90 4 rolls of toilet paper IRR 278,176 $0.56 Tube of toothpaste IRR 338,564 $0.68 Standard men’s haircut in expat area of the city IRR 1,222,250 $2.44

Cost of Driving in Iran Table

Item Cost (Iranian Rial) New locally produced Tiba IRR 2,226,820,000 1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas ﷼‎ 59,389 (N/S) Monthly ticket public transport ﷼‎ 2,100,370 Taxi trip on a business day, basic tariff, 8 km. (5 miles) ﷼‎ 1,116,410

