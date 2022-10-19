Romina Poumokhtari
Romina Poumokhtari
News

Sweden gets its youngest-ever minister, of Iranian stock

Romina Poumokhtari

Avatar photoBy LiT Team

Sweden’s new government has announced Romina Poumokhtari, aged just 26, as the country’s youngest-ever minister! Impressive!

Pourmokhtari, has been tasked as the Climate and Environment Minister, and forms part of the coalition of centre right-wing parties which have taken over the country’s government. However, much of her power has now moved to the Ministry of the Economy, according to local reports.

Born into a family of Iranian Azeri origin in the suburbs of Stockholm, she beats the record held by the previous youngest minister, who was 27.

Pourmokhtari, the outgoing chairman of LUF, the Liberal Party’s youth organisation, was born in Sweden to Iranian parents of Azerbaijani ethnicity.

She’s a social liberal and liberal feminist, according to her political beliefs and also written a book about growing up in Sweden.

In Chicken Nuggets on Chalk, Pourmokhtari talks about growing up in Sundbyberg and about the summers in Iran that shaped her values ​​and political commitment.

Her appointment is a move to hitch her personally to the governments continued power. She has been a vocal critic of the Social Democrats, which this entire government is fully dependent on.

Now, incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed on October 19 to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as the northern European nation deals with an influx of migrants from West Asia (including Iran) and elsewhere.

Avatar photo
LiT Team 475 posts 0 comments
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
More Stories

Embassies in Tehran deny visa stoppage

International Schools in Tehran: Tehran Korean School

Mahsa Amini Street Tehran, what’s in a name?

1 of 22

Follow Us @livingintehran

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More