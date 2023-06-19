Amir Khosro Afshar House

The House of Amir Khosro Afshar: A Blend of European and Iranian Architecture

Located in the Iran-Shahr district of Tehran, The House of Amir Khosro Afshar is a remarkable architectural gem that showcases a unique blend of European and Iranian architectural styles. As a historic landmark in the heart of the city, it offers visitors an opportunity to delve into the rich cultural heritage of Iran. With its fascinating history and stunning architectural features, a visit to this magnificent house is a must for architecture enthusiasts and cultural explorers.

A Symbol of Iran’s Architectural Fusion

The construction of The House of Amir Khosro Afshar dates back to 1910s when it was built on a 1650-square-meter land by Seyf Afshar. What sets this building apart is its distinctive architectural style, which seamlessly combines European and traditional Iranian elements. The fusion of these architectural influences creates a captivating visual aesthetic reflecting Iran and Europe’s cultural exchange.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

During the Islamic Revolution, Amir Khosro Afshar fled the country, and his properties were confiscated. The house came under the ownership of the Bonyad-e Mostazafan Foundation until it was later transferred to the Tehran Municipality. Despite being listed as a national heritage site in 1998, the house faced destruction in 1998. However, thanks to the efforts of the Cultural Heritage Organization, it was reconstructed to its original form in 2002. Furthermore, a 300-seat amphitheater was added to the premises, serving as a venue for various conferences, seminars, and cultural events.

Explore the House of Amir Khosro Afshar

The House of Amir Khosro Afshar is now under the management of the Tehran City Council’s Islamic Organizations Coordinating Council. Visitors have the opportunity to explore the building during working hours and immerse themselves in its captivating ambiance. From the intricate architectural details to the historical significance, every corner of the house offers a glimpse into Iran’s rich cultural heritage.

Visit and Access

Address: Samieh Street, South Mofateh Street (Khaghani), across from Kharazmi University (Former Teacher Training University), Tehran.

Private Vehicle: The House of Amir Khosro Afshar is conveniently located on Samieh Street, across from Kharazmi University. Visitors can easily access the site using their private vehicles.

Metro: For those using the Tehran Metro, take Line 1 and get off at Taleghani or Darvazeh Dowlat stations. From Taleghani station, head towards the upper level and proceed to Chahar Rah-e Samieh. Enter South Mofateh Street (Khaghani) to reach Kharazmi University, where The House of Amir Khosro Afshar is located. If using Darvazeh Dowlat station, head uphill towards Enghelab Street, then turn onto South Mofateh Street (Khaghani) until you reach Kharazmi University, where the house is situated.

Experience the Architectural Marvel

Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of The House of Amir Khosro Afshar. Admire the fusion of European and Iranian architectural elements, explore the historical significance, and gain a deeper understanding of Iran’s cultural heritage. Whether you are an architecture enthusiast, a history buff, or simply looking for a unique cultural experience, this historic house is sure to leave a lasting impression.