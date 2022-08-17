Hestooran Restaurant Tehran

You’re in Iran and, of course, you want to eat the local cuisine. Well, a this contender launched in 2017 at Royal Address Complex off Fereshteh Street called Hestooran “حستوران” (a play of words) it offers a range of amazing Persian food classics in the most majestic of early 20th century Tehran architecture.

Hestooran Restaurant is the latest contender to tackle the high-end Persian food industry in north Tehran with some of the most stunning décor witnessed yet! Opened in 2018, the restaurant recreates what grandma used to make and displays beautiful architecture hinting back to 1900s Tehran.

Hestooran Restaurant, along wit hits four VIP suites called “Khas Neshin”, “Shah Neshin”, roof garden, and lounge, seeks to take the restaurant goers into another era, while entertaining them with quality food and a great place to socialise or do business.

Style and food

The restaurant has several small and large dining tables, also very good to take out foreign business guests as well as more secluded VIP rooms called “Khas Neshin,” “Shah Neshin” and as well as a roof garden for the warmer summer evenings.

Food is served in a variety of interesting options, which hark back to the days of yore when Iranians used copper pans to cook with. It is a great example of classical Iranian cuisine and another player in the already booming revival of Iranian food.

Where is Hestooran Restaurant in Tehran?