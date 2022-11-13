Jomeh Bazaar (Friday Market)

Probably the best treat on a Friday in Tehran for residents is a trip to the new Jomeh (Friday) Bazaar in Tehran.

Probably the best treat on a Friday in Tehran for residents is a trip to the new Jomeh (Friday) Bazaar in Tehran.

Introduction

If you’re looking for an authentic local experience while in Tehran, you’ll want to check out the Jomeh Bazaar. This market is the place to go for locals and expats alike, and it’s one of the best places to pick up souvenirs and traditional Persian handicrafts.

But before you go, it’s important to know a bit about the Jomeh Bazaar. In this post, we’ll give you a guide to the best parts of the market, as well as some tips on how to make the most of your visit.

What Is Jomeh Bazaar?

Tehran’s Jomeh Bazaar is the place to go for locals who want the best deals on everything from fresh produce to clothes to home goods. It’s open every Friday, and it’s a madhouse.

But that’s part of the fun, right? Jomeh Bazaar is chaotic and crowded, but it’s also vibrant and full of energy. You can find just about anything you’re looking for here, and the prices are unbeatable.

So how do you make the most of your time at Jomeh Bazaar? Here are a few tips:

– Arrive early to get the best selection

– Be prepared to haggle

– Know what you want before you start shopping

Location of Jomeh Bazaar

Previously situated in the Parvaneh (Butterfly) multi-story parking, up to a very steep ramp and spread across several floors. The Jomeh Bazaar is now home in the Abbasabad Hills area of the city. The new name name location is also called Parvaneh, so be sure to head to the new site! Check out the location here!

What Can You Find at Jomeh Bazaar?

If you’re looking for a unique shopping experience, you need to check out Jomeh Bazaar. This market is open every Friday, and it’s a great place to find local handicrafts and souvenirs.

The best thing about Jomeh Bazaar is that you can find everything here. You’ll find Persian rugs, trinkets, gold and silver jewellery, traditional Iranian clothing, and so much more.

So next time you’re in Tehran, be sure to visit Jomeh Bazaar. You won’t be disappointed!

In recent years the Jomeh Bazaar has become increasingly popular with “makers” as they are referred to in the West. Usually, mid-20-something offers all sorts from home-made earrings to tie-dye ladies manteau. However, if you are looking for something old even an antique, then this is the place to find many odds and sods.

Following the resumption of the market after the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, the market is steadily growing in popularity again among many people in the city.

How to Bargain at Jomeh Bazaar

When you’re at Jomeh Bazaar, you’re going to want to bargain for everything. This is where the locals come to shop, so they know how to get a good deal.

Start by agreeing on a price with the seller, and then begin to haggle. It’s all part of the game. Try to get them to lower the price by at least half or more, if you can.

Be polite and respectful, but also be firm. If the seller doesn’t want to lower the price, move on. There are plenty of other stalls to explore.

Accessibility of Jomeh Bazaar

Accessibility: Although everyone is welcome and there is no entrance fee for visitors, those with limited movement would find access to this market difficult as space is extremely limited. Parents with children in pushchairs and prams are advised to leave them at home or with the security guard at the top of the ramp.

FAQs About Jomeh Bazaar

Let’s get down to business. Here are the most Frequently Asked Questions about Jomeh Bazaar.

Q: What is the history of Jomeh Bazaar?

A: Jomeh Bazaar has been around since the early 1990s, and it’s been a favourite shopping destination for locals ever since.

Q: What can I find at Jomeh Bazaar?

A: Pretty much everything! You can find clothes, jewellery, gifts and and so much more. It’s a great place to shop for unique souvenirs to take home with you.

Q: How often is Jomeh Bazaar open?

A: The market is open ONLY ON FRIDAYS, unlike regular bazaars in Iran.

Conclusion

Jomeh Bazaar is the best place to go in Tehran for cool items and antiques at cheap prices. It’s worth haggling with the vendors to get the best price, and be sure to try the freshly-made snacks and drinks on site.

If you’re looking for a souvenir to take home, there are plenty of options at Jomeh Bazaar, from handcrafted jewellery to Persian rugs. Just be sure to bargain, it’s expected!

So what are you waiting for? Head on down to Jomeh Bazaar and start exploring!