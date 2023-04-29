Tehran’s Miniature Garden Park: Iran’s World Heritage Sites

Showcasing Iran’s World Heritage Sites Summary

Tehran’s exceptional Miniature Garden Park, which features accurate scale models of Iran’s renowned historical landmarks, has earned a spot on UNESCO’s esteemed list. Located in Tehran’s 8th district, this one-of-a-kind park in Iran is being expanded to provide an even more enriching experience for visitors. Twelve collections of culturally significant monuments have been recreated at a 1:25 scale, with their positions in the park accurately representing their real-life geographic locations. The park also offers a range of facilities, including a gallery, library, cultural products shopping center, and a printing house.

A Unique Attraction in Tehran

Also, the Miniature Garden Park in Tehran is a distinctive destination that assembles miniature replicas of Iran’s most treasured world heritage sites. Recognized by UNESCO, this groundbreaking park is situated in Tehran’s 8th district, and ongoing development plans are in place to enhance the park’s offerings even further.

Miniature Garden Prev 1 of 6 Next

Detailed Replicas of Historical Monuments

The park features 12 sets of meticulously crafted historical structures from all around Iran, each holding world heritage status. Built at a 1:25 scale, visitors can admire the astonishing attention to detail in each miniature model. The park’s thoughtful layout mirrors the actual geographic positioning of these landmarks, allowing guests to virtually travel across Iran’s rich cultural landscape.

Comprehensive Visitor Facilities at Miniature Garden

In addition to the remarkable miniatures, the Miniature Garden Park offers an array of facilities for visitors to explore. These include a gallery building, a library, a shopping center focused on cultural products, and a printing house. This extraordinary park provides an immersive experience of Iran’s diverse cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for both locals and tourists alike.

Experience Iran’s Heritage in One Location

The Miniature Garden Park in Tehran is an exceptional way to engage with Iran’s rich history and cultural heritage, all within the confines of a single park. This unique attraction offers an unforgettable experience for visitors, allowing them to explore Iran’s most iconic landmarks without leaving the city.

Location of Miniature Garden