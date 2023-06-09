Iranian Artists Forum Iranian Artists Forum: A Haven of Art in the Heart of Tehran

Introduction

Nestled in the bustling cityscape of Tehran, the Iranian Artists Forum offers an immersive, comprehensive dive into the vibrant world of Iranian art and culture in the beautiful surroundings of a park of sculptures.

A one-of-a-kind gallery and museum, this venue promises to engage art enthusiasts for hours on end with its dynamic display of Iranian creativity and heritage.

Forum Overview

The Iranian Artists Forum, located in the center of Tehran in the Iran Shahr region, is open from Monday to Friday, 10:00 to 20:00, with free entry for all visitors.

A trip to the forum can take anywhere from 1 to 2 hours, depending on how leisurely one wishes to explore its various attractions.

Historical Backdrop

The Iranian Artists Forum, situated in Artists Park, originally served as a military camp during the reign of Reza Shah Pahlavi.

It remained a part of military precincts until 1996.

The transformation into the Artists Forum occurred during President Ahmad Khatami’s term with the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Tehran Municipality.

A Creative Melting Pot

The forum today houses multiple associations such as the House of Iranian Cinema, House of Iranian Music, House of Iranian Theater, Association of Iranian Painters, Association of Iranian Graphic Designers, Association of Iranian Calligraphers, Association of Iranian Sculptors, Society of Iranian Architects, and the Association of Iranian Poets.

It is a vibrant hub for the Iranian art community, hosting concerts, theater performances, and art exhibitions.

Amenities and Facilities

Seven galleries within the forum cater to artists wishing to showcase their work to the public. A library offers a rich resource for nearby enthusiasts who can avail of its membership.

Additionally, a vegetarian restaurant and café located on the ground floor offer visitors a tranquil setting for repose.

The forum also features several craft stores and art exhibitions, adding to its charm.

Performance Halls

The Iranian Artists Forum boasts several performance halls:

Jalil Shahnaz Hall: Suitable for conferences, meetings, and unveiling of artworks, with a capacity of 150 people. Ezzatollah Entezami Hall: Suitable for theater performances, with a capacity of 120 people. Amirkhani Hall: Ideal for workshops and press meetings, with a capacity of 40 people. Naseri Hall: A film screening hall that also hosts art exhibitions. Iran Shahr Theater: A theater that periodically stages performances. The theater houses two halls, Master Samandarian and Master Nazerzadeh Kermani, featuring movable electric viewer platforms.

National Heritage Status

The Iranian Artists Forum was registered as a national heritage site in 2005 under the registration number 13080.

Getting There

Private Transport: Artists Park, where the forum is located, can be accessed from Karim Khan Zand Street, which leads to Iran Shahr Street and then onto the park.

Metro: Use Metro Line 1 to reach the Taleghani station, walk a little to the left to reach Mousavi Street, and with a short stroll, you’ll reach the entrance of the Artists Park. Alternatively, you can alight at Haft-e Tir station, walk to Kheradmand Street, and reach Artists Park after about a 10-minute walk.