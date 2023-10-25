Omidvar Brothers’ Museum: A Journey Through Time

Located in the north of Tehran, the Omidvar Brothers’ Museum is a testament to the adventures of Iran’s first world travelers, the Omidvar brothers. This museum offers visitors a unique experience, capturing the essence of different cultures and civilizations from around the world.

Location Details:

Province: Tehran

City: Tehran

District: Zaferanieh and Darband

Region: North of the city

: North of the city Address: Tehran, Valiasr Street, Zaferanieh Street, Shahid Falahi Nejad Street, Sa’dabad Historical Cultural Complex.

A Glimpse into the Omidvar Brothers’ Legacy:

The Omidvar brothers, Issa and Abdullah, are renowned as Iran’s first globe-trotters. Their passion for mountaineering and spelunking in their youth led them on a path of global exploration. Their journey began individually, exploring border cities of Iran and neighboring countries. But upon returning to Iran, they embarked on a collective 10-year adventure, fueled by 90 dollars and two motorcycles purchased by their father.

Their travels were unique, characterized by a slow-paced exploration. Instead of hurriedly passing through cities and villages, the brothers would immerse themselves in the local cultures, researching and mingling with the natives.

Their adventures spanned from riding motorcycles through border towns to driving a Citroen 2CV, a gift from the company, through regions of Africa and the Amazon. They funded their travels by exhibiting their photographs and penning articles. Today, their decade-long journey is commemorated as the Omidvar Brothers’ Museum, Iran’s first ethnographic museum.

Exhibits and Collections:

The museum is home to a plethora of artifacts collected by the Omidvar brothers during their travels. These include:

Human skulls and bones

Elephant tusks

Skulls of monkeys and chimpanzees

Musical instruments of nomadic tribes

Fossils and corals from millions of years ago

Hunting tools of the Amazonian natives and Eskimos

Pottery from the Incas

Taxidermied animals and insects

Numerous photographs captured by the brothers themselves.

The exhibits are spread across two galleries, while a third gallery showcases parts of a 16-hour film, documenting the brothers’ ten-year journey.

Visiting Hours:

First half of the year: 09:00 AM to 6:45 PM

Second half of the year: 09:00 AM to 4:30 PM

: 09:00 AM to 4:30 PM Recommended Duration: 1 hour

Entrance Fee:

Price Range: Affordable

Average Ticket Price: 2,000 Tomans

: 2,000 Tomans Note: The entrance fee for the Sa’dabad Palace Complex is 2,500 Tomans.

Conclusion:

The Omidvar Brothers’ Museum is not just a museum; it’s a gateway to the world through the eyes of two Iranian adventurers. A visit here is sure to inspire the traveler in you!