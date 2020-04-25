Ramadan in Iran: What is Eid (2020)

Eid e-Fitr and the day following are the two main days following the Islamic celebrations of Ramadan in one month’s time.

Eid al-Fitr translates as the ‘festival of breaking the fast’ and happens immediately after Ramadan, with festivity, day-time feasts and family gatherings.

Customarily, family and friends dress up in new Eid clothes and visit each other’s houses bearing gifts. Meanwhile, many families during the final days often gift food to the hungry and homeless across the city as a sign of charity. Charity is known as “Zakat Fetrieh,” one of the five pillars of Islam and is significant during Ramadan.

Ramadan opening hours

Many industries in Iran work full time during the Ramadan period, unlike other countries in the region the Islamic Republic rarely changes its working hours.

This year, amid the coronavirus in the country, things are slightly different with shops and offices working remotely and sometimes on reduced hours.

Usually, offices make a special dispensation to those who observe the fast rituals and offer reduced working hours. However, if you are fasting, consult with your employer beforehand.

Useful phrases to know!

Impress your Iranian colleagues and friends or answer back in a seasonal greeting in stores by saying: