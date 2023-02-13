Adas Polo: A Delicious and Hearty Rice Dish from Persian Cuisine

Adas Polo is a traditional Persian dish that is made with lentils and rice. It is a hearty and flavorful meal that is perfect for a comforting dinner on a cold evening. With its blend of spices, herbs, and savory flavors, Adas Polo is sure to become a staple in your household.

Here is a step-by-step recipe to make Adas Polo:

Ingredients:

1 cup brown or green lentils, rinsed and drained

2 cups basmati rice

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

Salt to taste

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cup raisins

1 cup slivered almonds

Instructions:

Rinse the lentils and drain them. In a large pot, add the lentils and enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 20-25 minutes or until the lentils are tender. While the lentils are cooking, rinse the rice until the water runs clear. In a separate pot, add the rice and enough water to cover it by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover the pot. Cook for 18-20 minutes or until the rice is tender. In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is translucent and soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add the turmeric, cumin, coriander, and salt to the frying pan and stir to combine. Cook for another minute or until fragrant. Add the cooked lentils to the frying pan and stir to combine. Cook for another 2-3 minutes or until the lentils are heated through. In a large serving dish, layer half of the rice at the bottom. Spoon the lentil mixture over the rice, then top with the remaining rice. In the same frying pan, heat the remaining oil over medium heat. Add the raisins and almonds and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the almonds are golden brown. Spoon the mixture over the top of the rice. Cover the serving dish with foil and let it sit for 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Serve hot with your favorite sides.

Enjoy this delicious and comforting meal of Adas Polo! The combination of tender lentils, fluffy rice, and savory spices makes for a satisfying and satisfying dinner. With its simple ingredients and straightforward steps, this dish is easy to make and perfect for any night of the week.